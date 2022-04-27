Ferrari Attività Sportive GT is the body that oversees the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT departments, and also runs the Fiorano and Mugello circuits.
Since its foundation in 2015, it has seen a significant increase in its activities with end customers, and in the technical and commercial support it provides to teams competing in the main GT championships with Prancing Horse cars.
In 1996 the
original layout was modified to produce two separate tracks of 2976.41 meters
and 2948.50 meters respectively. It is used by Ferrari racing and road cars as
a site for experimentation and testing, as a prace to test and train drivers
and also for the race team to practice and train.
The track
has a minimum width of 8.40 meters with 1,637 m of curved section and 1,339 m
of straights. A course has been created with elements akin to several European
circuits.
The average
lap speed is more than 190 km/h, with a peak speed of over 300 km/h.
The contrast between now and then is more apparent than ever. Today the
Ferrari-owned facility stands out for the beauty of its technical and
challenging track that retains all the charm of the “old school” circuits and
the top-level modernity of the services offered.
The 5245-metre Tuscan circuit follows the morphology of the terrain with
ups and downs and turns that have gone down in the history of MotoGP and
Formula 1.
15 turns, six left and nine right. 1141 metres of the main start/finish straight.
Enovation Consulting and Right Hub’s recent analysis of ninety-six
circuits worldwide showed Mugello International Circuit to be the world’s
greenest. The Mugello Circuit was also the first in the world to receive the
prestigious Achievement of Excellence award, the highest level of environmental
sustainability certification issued by the FIA (International Automobile
Federation) in 2015, and the first to be certified ISO20121.