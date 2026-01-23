WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.