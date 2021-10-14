Ferrari logo
Discover the functions and advice so you can make every moment at the wheel a journey into driving pleasure.
If you have specific questions, you can consult the tutorial directly on the right.
Getting In and Out of the Car
Ferrari remote control
Emergency key
Passive Entry function
Door Opening
Roof and light unit
Walkaway function
Parking brake
Autopark function
Carwash procedure
Driving Position Set-up
Ferrari driving position
Seat adjustment
Steering wheel adjustment
Mirror positioning
Store positions