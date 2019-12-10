Ferrari
    Ferrari looked to increase its popularity still further by introducing Dino 246 GTS, an open version.

    Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

    With the sales of the Dino 246 GT stable, Ferrari looked to increase its popularity still further by introducing an open version. The 246 GTS made its debut at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show and reactions were immediately very positive. The styling retained the individual, attractive lines of the 264 GT, with the added advantage of a practical targa top for open-air driving.

    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke92.5 x 60mm
    • Unitary displacement403.20cc
    • Total displacement2419.20cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power143 kW (195 hp) at 7600 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCN F/7 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 65litres
    • Front tyres205/70 VR 14
    • Rear tyres205/70 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4235mm
    • Width1700mm
    • Height1135mm
    • Wheelbase2340mm
    • Front track1425mm
    • Rear track1430mm
    • Weight1080kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed235km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
