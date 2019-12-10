The 206 S could be described as a small-scale 330 P3. Derived from the 206 SP, the engineers worked hard to lower the car’s kerb weight by nearly 50 kg. The twin overhead camshaft 65° 2-litre V6 engine boasted a new combustion chamber design derived directly from Formula 1 experience. The car proved extremely agile in the hands of its drivers and took numerous class wins.
