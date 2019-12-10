    The Ferrari 375 Mille Miglia carried on the Ferrari tradition of naming sports models after the famous Italian road race

    Ferrari 375 MM

    The 375 Mille Miglia carried on the Ferrari tradition of naming sports models after the famous Italian road race and was a spin-off of the F1 single-seater, just like its sister car, the 375 America, which was the GT equivalent. The engine was based on its F1 counterpart, albeit with a new crankshaft giving a shorter, 68 mm stroke but with a bigger bore for a larger, 4.5-litre displacement. The engine debuted in a 340 berlinetta at Le Mans where it was driven by Ascari and Villoresi. Subsequently Pininfarina built a series of around 10 spiders and a few berlinettas which were mainly fielded by privateers.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4522.68 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 250 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 289 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke84 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement376.84cc
    • Total displacement4522.68cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre75hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 IF/4C or 42 DCZ carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two magnetos
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, anti-roll bar, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, twin radius arms, twin Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 180litres
    • Front tyres6.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1325mm
    • Rear track1320mm
    • Weight900kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed289km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-