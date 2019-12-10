The sports car version of the 330 GTC, the GTS was presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1966. It had the same V12 running gear as the 330 GTC coupé which, in turn, was developed from the engine designed for the 400 Superamerica. Pininfarina again came up with a very clean, elegant design which proved an immediate hit with the marque’s admirers. The GTS helped Ferrari consolidate its reputation for building high-performance, luxury open sports cars.
