    Ferrari 312 P: The new 1971 version of the sports prototype came with a flat-12 engine

    Ferrari 312 P

    The first version of the sport prototype model with this denomination, not to be confused with the one from 1971, Ferrari called in the same way although it had a completely different engine. This car was planned with the CIA limitations for cars in group 6 in mind, where engines could not exceed a cylinder capacity of three litres. Ferrari decided not to start in this group in 1968, but took part in the following year with three cars with an engine similar to the single-seater’s, set up for endurance races. The cars were driven by the official drivers of the year 1969 and later handed over to Chinetti.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2991.01 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 331 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 10.800 rpm
    • 320 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 53.5mm
    • Unitary displacement249.12cc
    • Total displacement2989.56cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power309 kW (420 hp) at 9800 rpm
    • Power per litre140hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, single coil
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres4.75-10.30-15
    • Rear tyres6.00-13.50-15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider, berlinetta
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1980mm
    • Height890mm
    • Wheelbase2370mm
    • Front track1485mm
    • Rear track1500mm
    • Weight680kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed320km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-