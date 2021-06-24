Logo

The 296 GTB, an evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater sports berlinetta concept, represents a revolution for the Maranello-based company as it introduces the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv. The car thus redefines the idea of driving fun to provide pure excitement not only when pursuing maximum performance but also in everyday driving.
  • V6 120°
    ENGINE
  • 830cv
    Maximum Power hybrid
  • 221cv/l
    Specific Output
The 296 GTB is the first Ferrari road car fitted with a 120°, 6-cylinder turbo engine. The engine structure means that the turbochargers can fit within the “Vee”. This increases its compactness, lowers its centre of gravity, reduces its mass, and helps it achieve extraordinarily high power levels (663 cv). The new Ferrari V6 sets a record of 221 hp/l for specific torque output for a production car.
