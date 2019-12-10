Ferrari logo
    Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Competizione / 335

    A unique example, Ferrari 0744 was built in 1957 as a prototype in response to new FIA regulations limiting engine capacity to 3 litres. Built on a type 524 chassis and equipped with a type 142 dual overhead camshaft engine, with the same measurements as the classic 250, 0744 made its official debut at the 1958 Spa Grand Prix with Gendebien at the wheel, bearing the moniker 250 Testa Rossa Competizione. After the race, the car was upgraded with the powerful Type 141 engine (formerly 335 S) from the single seat race cat 412 MI that had competed in the Monza 500 Miglia in June 1958, and sold in the United States. It was then converted from drum brakes to discs by Ferrari before the 1959 Nassau Trophy race. Drivers who have driven it include legends as Gendebien, Phil Hill, Richie Ginther, P. Lovely, F. Knoop and S. Hudson. A unique example embodying Ferrari's technical evolution in the transition from large capacity engines to the iconic 250 Testa Rossa.
    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4023.32 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 318 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
    • 335.27 cc
      Unitary displacement
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 72mm
    • Unitary displacement335.27cc
    • Total displacement4023.32cc
    • Compression ratio9.9 : 1
    • Maximum power318 kW (432 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre107hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 196litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1328mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight-
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-