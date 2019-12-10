Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 250 LM: Presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1963

    Ferrari 250 LM

    Presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1963, this was the berlinetta version of the 250 P prototype, sharing the same chassis and running gear with just minor modifications. The FIA’s refusal to homologate it as a GT car damaged its sales potential and the decision forced the car to compete with true prototypes, thus decreasing its chances of victory. On the other hand, it did extend the life of the 250 GTO on the racing circuits.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3285.72 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 287 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement273.81cc
    • Total displacement3285.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.7 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre97hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38/40 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4090mm
    • Width1700mm
    • Height1115mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1350mm
    • Rear track1340mm
    • Weight820kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed287km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

