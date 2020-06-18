In 2017, the MEF staged a major exhibition featuring some of the most stunning and representative Ferrari models from every era in its history: the cars that won the hearts of the great stars of stage, screen and sport.

There is more to the Ferrari legend than races, victories, technical data and Motor Shows.



It is also a story of famous men and women: iconic sportspeople, actors, singers, musicians and drivers who, in the course of their own careers, fell under the spell of the Prancing Horse’s dream cars.



Stars of stage, screen and sport all united by the same passion for red sports cars. In some cases, that passion ran deep and enduring, in others it was love at first sight, as sudden and all-consuming as a lightning bolt.