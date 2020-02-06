Logo

    Some F1 single-seaters were modified to have a go at the Indianapolis adventure

    One car was assigned to Alberto Ascari for the 500 Mile race in 1952, which explains his absence from the Swiss GP on 18 May (won by Taruffi), because he was busy with the qualification trials for the American race. Competing with the American cars, with a rougher design but perfectly suited to this type of race, was disappointing because Ascari had to withdraw with a broken wheel and the other cars, purchased by American drivers, failed to qualify.
    Engine
    • Type front, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 79 x 74.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 365.17 cc
    • Total displacement 4382.09 cc
    • Compression ratio 13 : 1
    • Maximum power 279 kW (380 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre 87 hp/l
    • Valve actuation single overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 40 IF4C carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension de Dion, lower transverse leaf spring, twin radius arms,Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 4-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 195 litres
    • Front tyres 6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres 7.50 x 18