A truly unique event makes a welcome return to Maranello on the weekend of June 17 and 18: the Notte Rossa is a celebration not just of huge passion for the Prancing Horse but also pride in an entire community and its local area.

The whole of Maranello will turn Ferrari Red thanks to an open air exhibition of the cars that have made the marque’s history as well as themed shows and celebrations with stands, music, food and wine, games, markets and extended Ferrari Museum opening hours.

Especially for the Notte Rossa, the Ferrari Museum is staying open until 22.30 and offering visitors reduced ticket prices after 19.00 as well as free live virtual tours and visits.

In the exhibition area, there will be the chance to admire the most iconic Ferraris from the marque’s history first-hand, with their engine lids open to reveal their inner workings. Throughout the entire weekend, the car parking area in the plaza in front of the Museum will also play host to themed events and activities.

Fans can also watch the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live in the Museum’s Convention Centre until 22:00 on Saturday evening and also the race itself which begins at 20:00 on Sunday evening (limited places). At 23.45 on Saturday evening, visitors will be able to watch a magical music and fireworks display from the Ferrari Museum plaza.

Details, June 17:

Extraordinary opening until 10.30pm - Last admission at 9.45pm.

Reduced ticket price 19.00-22.30. Purchase link: https://museiferrari.vivaticket.it/en/event/notte-rossa-a-maranello/210119

Free guided visits in Italian at 19.30/20.30/21.30; in English at 20.00/21.00/22.00

Museum closes at 22.30 for firework display followed by DJ set in plaza in front of Museum.

For info and bookings:

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com