    TBD

    MUGELLO

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge
    Mugello Circuit is a renowned racing circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany, Italy.

    Situated in the beautiful Tuscan hills, this 5,25km (3.26 mile) long circuit is a true pleasure for the eyes and for driving. It has 14 turns and a long straight (1.14 km) allowing you to push your Challenge car to its top-end speeds.

    Belonging to Scuderia Ferrari, utilising it for Formula One testing, the circuit also hosts motorcycle Grand Prix including MotoGP, as well as smaller classes.

    From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection

    08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing

    09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps

    09.30 - 12.30 First driving session

    13.00 - 14.00 Lunch

    14.00 - 14.15 Group photo

    14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session

    17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony


    All event times are subject to change

    The Mugello circuit, nestling in the beautiful scenery of the Tuscan hills, is one of two Ferrari-owned racetracks, the other being Fiorano.
    The sequence of fast turns and rapid changes in trajectory make Mugello an ideal track for aerodynamic testing and complementary to Fiorano, where the focus is on the mechanics and brakes. Drivers face 15 turns along the 5,245-metre track, nine of which are right-hand, which are particularly important for assessing the balance of the chassis and testing the car’s real limits.
    It is a complete circuit where straights, fast and slow 'esses', ascents and descents and sharp climbs compel the driver to maintain their concentration throughout. The stretch leading into Scarperia has a 9.5% slope. One of the most exciting points, as well as the most difficult in technical terms, runs from the Casanova to the Scarperia turn. The driver needs to take this stretch perfectly because every mistake will affect following turns, a bit like Silverstone with the combination of Maggotts and Becketts.
    If you take the Casanova well, for example, you can make the most of the Savelli turn that leads to the Arrabbiata 1 and 2, two right-hand bends to be tackled with a single trajectory. However, the rather wide road surface allows drivers to vary their trajectories and offers numerous overtaking points.
    Turns
    • LocationMugelloItaly
    • Circuit Length5245 m