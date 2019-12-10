The Danish Ferrari clubbing dates back to 1970´s where the first Ferrari owners slowly emerged. As the numbers of Ferrari in Denmark grew, the Ferrari Klub Danmark was created. After years with also the importers Ferrari Customer Club, the two clubs merged to form Ferrari Owners Club Denmark. This club was among the first to be officially recognized by Ferrari Spa in 2003.
Today the club counts about 250 members covering more than 350 Ferrari.
The club is active with over 30 events throughout the summer season. Due to the weather, most of the Cavallino’s are stabled in the winter period. But the Ferrari enthusiasm is kept alive with go carting and other social activities.
Ferrari owners from other countries passing through Denmark is more than welcome to contact the clubs secretary uwr@focd.dk for information.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club Denmark
Number of members: 220
Address: C/O Formula Automobile AS, DK-3450 Allerod, Denmark
Phone: +45 7023 0901
E-mail: info@focd.dk
Website: www.focd.dk
President: Mr. Michael Skou
Vice president: Mr. Michael Krog
Secretary/Treasurer: Mr. Joachin Holm
Board of Member: Mr. Morten Balle, Mr. Theis Frederik Gronemann