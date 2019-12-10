Logo
    The California’s V8 now punches out a maximum of 490 hp with maximum torque climbing to 505 Nm at 5000 rpm, thanks to new exhaust manifolds and engine mapping.

    Ferrari California 30: 30 KILOS LIGHTER AND 30 HP MORE POWERFUL

    Having enjoyed worldwide success throughout its career, this evolution of the Ferrari California is characterised by the number 30.

    Ferrari California 30 - RHT

    This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially, thus optimising the length of time it takes to complete the entire opening/closing cycle. In fact, both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds.

    The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. The roll-bar is a passive safety feature designed to protect occupants should the car roll over. 

    Cutting-edge aluminium fabrication techniques and construction technologies used by the Scaglietti Centre of Excellence in the manufacture of the California’s chassis, have also led to an overall reduction of 30 kg in the car’s weight without impinging in any way on its structural rigidity or performance.
    Ferrari California 30 - Chassis
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 4297 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 490 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7750 rpm
    • 312 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length179.6 in (4562 mm)
    • Overall width75.1 in (1909 mm)
    • Height52.0 in (1322 mm)
    • Wheelbase105.1 in (2670 mm)
    • Front track64.2 in (1630 mm)
    • Rear track63.2 in (1605 mm)
    • Dry weight3593 lb (1630 kg)
    • Kerb weight3825 lb (1735 kg)
    • Weight distribution47% Front - 53% Rear
    • Fuel tank capacity20.6 US gal - 17.3 UK/gal (78 l)
    • Boot (trunk) capacity12 cu ft, 8.5 cu ft - roof closed (340 l - 240 roof closed)
    Engine
    • Type90° V8 with direct fuel injection
    • Bore/stroke3.70 x 3.05 in (94 x 77,4 mm)
    • Unit displacement32.75 cu in (537 cm3)
    • Total displacement262.22 cu in (4297 cm3)
    • Compression ratio12,2:1
    • Maximum power**360 kW (490 CV) at 7750 rpm **
    • Maximum torque505 Nm (372 lbft) at 5000 rpm **
    Performance
    • Maximum speed194 mph (312 km/h))
    • 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h)3.8s
    • 0-400 m12s
    • 0-1.000 m21.8s
    • 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h)under 4s
    Ccm brakes
    • Front15.4 x 1.34 in (390 x 34 mm)
    • Rear14.2 x 1.26 in (360 x 32 mm)
    Suspensions
    • FrontDouble wishbone
    • Rear:Multilink
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined (ECE+EUDC)*13.1 l/100km
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined (ECE+EUDC)*299g/km
    Note
    • *Europe version
    • **With 98 octane-rated petrol
    Tyres
    • Front245/40 ZR19"
    • Rear285/40 ZR19"
    • Front (option)245/35 ZR20"
    • Rear (option)285/35 ZR20"
