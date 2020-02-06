A year to forget for the Scuderia

After the title had been lost the year before, in the 1991′s campaign Alain Prost had Jean Alesi as his new teammate behind the wheel of the F1-91. The car, project number 642, taken care of by Steve Nichols, was replaced at the French GP by the 643 with a higher nose. Despite the changes the car didn’t stand a chance against the more efficient McLarens and Williams, the latter with sophisticated electronics. The mood inside the team was tense and after the Monaco GP Cesare Fiorio left in anger, while Alain Prost heavily criticised the single-seater: it was the beginning of the end of the relationship between the French driver and Ferrari. For the season’s last race Gianni Morbidelli started for the Prancing Horse. The Championship, with Senna and McLaren winning the titles, ended without a win for the Scuderia and half of the points in the Constructors’ standings compared to the previous season. At the end of the year Luca di Montezemolo was back at Ferrari as Chairman and CEO.