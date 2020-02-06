Sponsor

Shell

Shell seeks to meet the global energy demand in a responsible and sustainable way.

Shell is a company that looks boldly into the future, constantly exploring and innovating; leaving no stone unturned in their commitment to understand the evolving mobility landscape and needs of their customers, tomorrow and beyond. Safety, the environment and social responsibility are at the heart of the group’s activities. These same considerations guide Shell’s employees and 500K front-line service champions as they work to reinforce Shell’s position as a leader in the Energy industry in more than 80 countries. In 2015 the group spent $1.1 billion on research and development and $122 million on voluntary social investment worldwide. Shell is the number one fuels retailer in the world and one of the largest single branded retailers in the world, serving 30 million customers every day. Customers purchase Shell fuels, lubricants and other goods and services within their global network of 43,000 Shell service stations. This includes Shell V-Power, a fuel that grew out of the long-standing innovation partnership between Shell and Ferrari. The Shell V-Power race fuel used by Scuderia Ferrari contains 99% of the same types of compounds as found in Shell V-Power Unleaded road fuels available to customers worldwide. The partnership between Shell and Ferrari is a source of great pride for both parties; it dates back to 1929 when Enzo Ferrari founded his racing team in Modena and Shell was his partner of choice. Today Shell and Ferrari enjoy one of motorsport’s most successful partnerships, having together amassed 12 Formula One Drivers’ Championships and 10 Constructors’ Championships. Indeed, Shell invests more than 21,000-man hours a year from over 50 technical staff in its Formula One programme to give Scuderia Ferrari the competitive edge on-track. The results of this are clear, with 21% of Scuderia Ferrari 2018 Power Unit’s lap time gain delivered by Shell V-Power and Shell Helix Ultra.