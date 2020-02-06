At Monza, in 1958, the first (and only) race between European single seaters and the American cars that ran on Indianapolis-type oval circuits was held
This was the 500 Miles of Monza, disputed on the oval section of the track with banked curves. Ferrari entered two cars in this race while Maserati entered one.
The Ferrari 326 MI – indicating the 3200 cc capacity 6 cylinder engine specially prepared for the Monza-Indianapolis challenge – was powered by a unit derived from the Dino with the largest possible capacity achievable with this crankcase. It was driven by American driver Phil Hill, but he was unable to finish the first of the three legs the race was divided into due to ignition problems. He was then given the second car that the team had taken to Monza.
Engine
Type front, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 87 x 90 mm
Unitary displacement 535.02 cc
Total displacement 3210.12 cc
Compression ratio 10 : 1
Maximum power 243 kW (330 hp) at 7250 rpm
Power per litre 103 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed three Weber 50 DCN carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension de Dion, twin radius arms, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers