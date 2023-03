Aurelia Corine Nobels was born to Belgian parents in Boston, USA on 7 January 2007.

She grew up in Brazil and races with that country’s license.

She started racing karts at an early age, reaching the top categories in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022 she raced in a few series, taking part in three races each of the Danish and Spanish Formula 4 Championships. Her main campaign was in the Brazilian series in which she did very well, finishing in the points four times.

As a Ferrari Driver Academy student she now takes on the most competitive Formula 4 series, the one in Italy.