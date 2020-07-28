We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

Ferrari
Ferrari
Logo

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    Days
    :

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    Hours
    :

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    Minutes
    :

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    0

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    Seconds
    Pre register
    )

    The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is the tournament you've been waiting for. Designed to find new talents, this competition identified by the passion for victory and excellence is your chance to get noticed by the Ferrari Driver Academy!

    The best amateur players of Assetto Corsa will be able to initially challenge each other in the section dedicated to them and join the professionals in the final stages in their race for the podium. Do you think you have what it takes to be the champion?

    Twenty-four players, including professionals and well-known personalities, will be called to compete from October in the Pro Series and then clash in the final stages of November against the best in the AM Series category.

    Ferrari Esports Series - PRO Players

    Four weekly qualifiers will be held in September for aspiring professionals who want to get involved. Six players from each qualifier, for a total of twenty-four, will compete in the AM Series the following month.

    Il campionato virtuale ‘Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’ scalda i motori per la partenza a settembre con l’obiettivo di trovare nuovi talenti nel sim racing.
    Calling all talented sim racers! The ‘Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’ is revving up for its September start. There will be two categories: the AM Series and the PRO Series. The fastest overall racer will be offered the opportunity to join the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team in 2021. Entries open on August 7 for the AM category with all over-18s resident in Europe eligible to take part.
    TITLE PARTNER
    TECHNICAL PARTNER