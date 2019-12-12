Ferrari Owners’ Club Taiwan was founded officially in 2015. A group of Ferrari owners was carefully selected of those that shared racing passion and lifestyle of the Ferrari culture in Taiwan. During recent years, with Taiwan Official Dealer – Modena Motori as our pillar, our club has expanded from a handful of Ferrari owners into an active group of enthusiasts that frequently gathers every month.
Our club aims to safeguard the Ferrari heritage via exciting gatherings and activities while also forging a stronger bond between Ferrari owners. Through many different exclusive Ferrari driving occasions, members will further experience the Ferrari brand and elevate a stronger sense of driving responsibility –each becoming of a Ferrari Ambassador.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners’ Club of Taiwan
Foundation: 2015
Number of members: 65
Address: No.190, Rui-Guang Rd., Nei-Hu, Taipei, 11491. Taiwan
President: Gary Kao
Vice President: Yin-Shou, Kang