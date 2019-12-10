The 2006 season brought the debut of the stunning Ferrari F430 GTC which was developed by the Corse Clienti department in Maranello in collaboration with Michelotto Automobili. Derived from the excellent F430 road-going berlinetta, the car continues has dominated its category since its debut. Its major wins have included the FIA GT2 Manufacturers’ Cup and Drivers’ titles in both 2006 and 2007, the Drivers’ title again in 2008 in the same championship, the Manufacturers’ title in the American Le Mans GT2 Series in 2007, and the GT category in the 2008 Le Mans 24 Hour Race.

