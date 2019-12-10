    Ferrari 512 TR: The interior was redesigned to increase comfort and ergonomics and the exterior facelift was designed to improve aerodynamics.

    Ferrari 512 TR

    The 512 TR was the evolution of the Testarossa and production started in 1991. The interior was redesigned to increase comfort and ergonomics and the exterior facelift was designed to improve aerodynamics.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4943.03 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 315 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6750 rpm
    • 313.8 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke82 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement411.92cc
    • Total displacement4943.03cc
    • Compression ratio10 : 1
    • Maximum power315 kW (428 hp) at 6750 rpm
    • Power per litre87hp/l
    • Maximum torque491 Nm (50 kgm) at 5500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, twin gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers each side, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres235/40 ZR 18
    • Rear tyres295/35 ZR 18
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater, berlinetta
    • Length4480mm
    • Width1976mm
    • Height1135mm
    • Wheelbase2550mm
    • Front track1532mm
    • Rear track1644mm
    • Weight1473kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed313.8km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h4.8sec
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m22.9sec
      • design
      • The chassis and the engine
      • Technical Details
      • Media gallery