The 456 GT took the luxury 2+2 coupé theme to new heights and saw Ferrari return to the front-engine concept for the first time since the 1985 412. The all-new 65° V12 provided unprecedented flexibility and power.
1history
Inspired by the “Daytona”
2design
Indisputably elegant
3engine
The engine
4Technical Details
V12
ENGINE
5473.91 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
325 kW
MAXIMUM POWER @ 6250 rpm
over 300 km/h
TOP SPEED
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal 65° V12
Bore/stroke88 x 75mm
Unitary displacement456.16cc
Total displacement5473.91cc
Compression ratio10.6 : 1
Maximum power325 kW (442 hp) at 6250 rpm
Power per litre81hp/l
Maximum torque550 Nm (56 kgm) at 4500 rpm
Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic static, single spark plug per cylinder
Lubricationdry sump
Clutchsingle-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Brakesdiscs
Transmission6-speed + reverse
Steeringrack-and-pinion
Fuel tankcapacity 110litres
Front tyres255/45 ZR 17
Rear tyres285/40 ZR 17
Bodywork
Type2+2 coupé
Length4730mm
Width1920mm
Height1300mm
Wheelbase2600mm
Front track1585mm
Rear track1606mm
Weight1690kg (dry)
Performance
Top speedover 300km/h
Acceleration 0-100 km/h5.2sec
0-400 m13.3sec
0-1000 m23.3sec
Consumption and emission
Urban test cycle (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)29,8 l/100km
Motorway at 90 km/h (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)11,6 l/100km
Motorway at 120 km/h (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)12,7 l/100km