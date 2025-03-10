The Scuderia Ferrari F1 Engineering Academy, based in Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best engineering Master-graduates & PhDs to join us in within the highly stimulating, fast-paced and challenging work environment of the Ferrari F1 team.
This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Innovation, technology and racing, by joining our dedicated program.
Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari F1 team.
We are seeking excellent engineering graduates (Master and/ or PhD) who have graduated within the last 12 months.
Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team players who are hardworking and with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to succeed.
Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Materials Science & Controls Engineering, Software Engineering, and Mathematics.
PLEASE SEND YOUR CV TOGETHER YOUR DEDICATED MOTIVATION LETTER
Through the dedicated LINK
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Tuesday, April 22nd 2025