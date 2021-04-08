Prepare to enjoy a track-exclusive, member only experience made to challenge yourself and other drivers: A driving event of pure adrenaline with your Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo on some of the most legendary circuits in all Europe.
More than a traditional racing competition, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge focuses on the clock, allowing drivers to measure and beat their personal best lap time. Six races on six different circuits with professional and technical instructors who will support participants to study track data through Telemetry Analysis.
No secrets will remain hidden from you to become a professional driver.
Make sure you and your Ferrari 488 Challenge are ready to conquer the track.
Enjoy 6 hours of free laps each day starting with a dedicated briefing on driving techniques on each circuit to be ready to face each turn at the best.
Contact your Official Ferrari dealer for further information and reservation
This exclusive track experience is only available to members. The membership is valid throughout the production lifecycle of the 488 Challenge car. Members can purchase the full season package, which includes six hours of track time at each event and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.
