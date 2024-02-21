Arthur was born in Monaco on 14 October 2000 and will tackle the Formula Regional series this year, having first raced single-seaters in 2018 in the French Formula 4 championship.

In only his second race, he won at Nogaro, going on to repeat that feat later in the year at Magny-Cours. He first came into contact with the FDA last year, when he took part in one of its evaluation Camps, aimed at assessing talented young drivers. He stayed with Formula 4 the following year, but moved to the more competitive German ADAC Formel 4, where he performed very consistently. He took one win at Hockenheim, as well as finishing on the podium a further seven times, on his way to a strong fifth in the championship.

In 2020 he made his debut with Prema Powerteam in the European Formula Regional championship, catching the eye with some impressive drives in the wet. He was runner-up but took the most wins, six in all, and in 2021, still with Prema, he raced in Formula 3.

He made constant progress throughout the season, taking two wins at Le Castellet and Zandvoort, one second place, one pole position and two fastest race laps. He tackled the same series with the same team in 2022, while also competing in the Formula Regional Asia championship with the Mumbai Falcons team, winning the title.

In the main series, he took one win and ended the year sixth, deciding to move up to Formula 2 with the DAMS team for 2023. He suffered from various technical problems and other incidents, ending the season 15th in the standings, after finishing in the points ten times, making it to the podium in Melbourne.

For 2024, he takes on the role of Development Driver for the Scuderia, supporting the team in the Maranello simulator. The Monegasque is also racing a Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Italian GT championship, entered by Scuderia Baldini 27.