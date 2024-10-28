The Hockenheimring, nestled in the picturesque Rhine Valley near Hockenheim, Germany, boasts a rich heritage dating back to 1932, when it was known as the "Dreieckskurs" (triangle course).

This premier racing circuit underwent its latest redesign in 2002, creating a modern layout just under three miles long, featuring 17 turns that blend high-speed corners with technical hairpins.

Renowned for hosting the prestigious German Grand Prix, the Hockenheimring continues to captivate motorsport fans and drivers alike, maintaining its status as one of Europe’s premier racing circuits while adapting to the evolving demands of modern motorsport.