Ferrari's first ever production car to be equipped with the F1-derived hybrid
The 6262cc V12 produces 800 CV and the electric motor a further 120 kw (163 CV) for a total of over 960 CV.
As well as producing 800 CV, the V12 spins to 9250 rpm which guarantees fantastic performance and driving pleasure as well as that unmistakable Ferrari V12 sound. These completely unprecedented results can be attributed to work carried out in three areas: volumetric, mechanical and combustion efficiency.
The LaFerrari’s architecture represents the pinnacle of innovation even by Ferrari’s legendary standards. The objective was to increase aerodynamic efficiency, deliver ideal weight distribution, lower the car’s centre of gravity as far as possible, and, most importantly of all, seamlessly integrate the new hybrid system.All of this and more has been achieved without impinging on cabin space, comfort or accessibility.
The LaFerrari's overall silhouette and proportions are the very natural product of its architecture and the layout of its hybrid running gear.