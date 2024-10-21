ONE CERTIFICATION,

MANY BENEFITS

The Certificate of Authenticity – available for road cars over 20 years old, Special Series, Sport and Ferrari F1 models – traces the history of the vehicle, verifying its conformity to the original design and the origin of each component. As well as preserving the car’s historical status and potentially increasing its value in the event of its sale, it allows owners to benefit from long-term spare parts and take part in the most prestigious official events.