    The 166 Inter was Ferrari’s first 12-cylinder engine to reach 2-litre capacity. As in the case of the 159 S, bore sizes and strokes were both increased, and as usual both open-wheel and full bodywork models were produced.

    Ferrari 166 Inter

    This was Ferrari’s first 12-cylinder engine to reach 2-litre capacity. As in the case of the 159 S, bore sizes and strokes were both increased, and as usual both open-wheel and full bodywork models were produced.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 1995.02 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 66 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 5,600 rpm
    • 150 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke60 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement166.25cc
    • Total displacement1995.02cc
    • Compression ratio6.8 : 1
    • Maximum power66 kW (90 hp) at 5,600 rpm
    • Power per litre45hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsingle Weber 32 DCF carburettor
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank72litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres5.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typecoupé, cabriolet, 2+2 or two-seater
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2620mm
    • Front track1250mm
    • Rear track1200mm
    • Weight900 kg (dry, coupé)
    Performance
    • Top speed150km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • Chassis
    • Engine
    • Technical Details