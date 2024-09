From 1 to 27 August, the exhibition area of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will feature a temporary exhibition, in collaboration with the Modenart collection.

On display will be some sheet aluminium Ferrari 250 GTO bodies manually produced in different versions by Afro Gibellini, the same master coachbuilder who together with Giancarlo Guerra, under the exemplary guidance of Sergio Scaglietti, contributed to the creation of 36 extraordinary GT vehicles with sport in their soul from 1962 to 1964.