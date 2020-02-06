The new single-seater was first known as the 640 after its design number, and finally debuted as the F1-89 in the 1989 season



At its wheel was a new driver, Nigel Mansell, who joined Berger at the Scuderia. Ferrari won three times and took third in the Constructors’ with 59 points. The F1-89 hailed the return of the normally aspirated 12-cylinder and in a major first for Formula 1, also had a gear change bar mounted behind the steering wheel. Nigel Mansell won his debut race for Ferrari at Interlagos, and then headed the pack across the line again at Budapest. The Scuderia’s third win came from a Gerhard Berger at Estoril. McLaren took both titles home once again that year, with Alain Prost winning the Drivers’ for them.



The semi-automatic gearbox was Barnard’s solution to the problem of the long manual actuation mechanism, but it was Ferrari that actually developed the system, having worked on a similar idea 10 years before. The latter had not been used in the end because the advanced electronics to ensure its perfect functioning were not available at the time. The new gearbox and communications difficulties with Barnard who was working from England dragged out the car’s development. However, when it finally did emerge, it was seen by the other constructors as a shining example of superb engineering and aerodynamics, the latter thanks to its extremely clean-looking form.

