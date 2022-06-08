The Ferrari Museum in Maranello, which is already hosting the “GT 2021, a Memorable Year” exhibition celebrating last season’s unforgettable string of triumphs, will also be showing the 24 Hours of Le Mans live from 16:00 on Saturday next, extending its regular opening hours to do so. Visitors will also enjoy also be special extras such as direct links to the French circuits to give them a chance to hear the protagonists’ own words. The Museum will close its doors at midnight on Saturday and will reopen at 7:00 on Sunday morning. However, visitors who purchase a special package will be able to watch the entire race uninterrupted in the Convention Hall – but hurry, places are limited!





For further details and bookings:

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com