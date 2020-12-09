Logo
    Scuderia Ferrari - Sakhir Grand Prix
    Sakhir Gran Prix 2020
    Gp pitwall

    2020 RACE REVIEW

    The Sakhir Grand Prix provided nothing but disappointment for Scuderia Ferrari with only Sebastian Vettel seeing the chequered flag. Charles Leclerc was out of the race after an incident on the opening lap.
    Track Temperature24.2°C
    Humidity59.3%
    Air Temperature21.3°C
    Wind Speed2.9 m/s
    • SEBASTIAN VETTEL
    • Race Result12
    • Fastest Lap56.905
    • Pit Stop28.080
    • Race Time1:31:37.725
    • Gap from leader+22.611
    avg speed
    top speed
    avg speed
    top speed
    • CHARLES LECLERC
    • Race ResultDNF
    • Fastest Lap-
    • Pit Stop-
    • Race Time-
    • Gap from leader-
    avg speed
    top speed
    avg speed
    top speed
    Tyres
    Sebastian Vettel
    N. Pit Stop3
    TOTAL LAPS87
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    70
    80
    Race laps
    31
    54
    63
    87
    Percentage set used
    Medium
    36 %
    Hard
    26 %
    Soft
    38 %
    Charles Leclerc
    N. Pit Stop-
    TOTAL LAPS0
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    70
    80
    Race laps
    1
    Percentage set used
    Soft
    100 %
    Foto
    "Charles’ race ended after just four corners when he collided with Perez,
    whom we congratulate by the way for his first Formula 1 win. The Stewards investigated the incident and have imposed a three place grid penalty on Charles for the next race in Abu Dhabi, so that ends any discussion about the rights or wrongs of it all. As for Sebastian, it’s a shame we could not get a single point out of such a crazy race. We have to look ahead, get this season done and then concentrate fully on next year. While it was a disappointing day for the Scuderia, it went very well for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick Schumacher took the Formula 2 title and we also had Callum Ilott in second place and Robert Shwartzman fourth. In Formula Regional, Gianluca Petecof won the title ahead of Arthur Leclerc. Out of 91 races across F2, F3, F.Regional and F4, our guys won 20 and were on the podium 59 times. These are amazing statistics that show what a great job our Academy is doing, as is the fact that Mick, Callum and Robert are all taking part in what is known as the Young Driver Test on 15 December in Abu Dhabi."
    Mattia Binotto
    #EssereFerrari
    "It was a shame to be out of the race on the first lap.
    I was on the inside of Max, a bit behind, and I tried to go side by side with him to the first corner and tried to brake a bit later. I had seen Checo in front of me but expected him to stay round the outside of Valtteri, which didn’t happen because he braked a bit earlier than Valtteri and came back towards the inside of the corner. As soon as I saw him coming back, I braked but it was too late as I locked up my front wheel and collided with him. I am not putting the blame on anyone else, if anyone is to blame, it's me. Of course I am disappointed and it will be good to be back in the car in just a few days so that I can put this race behind me."
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    "Today we didn’t have a very exciting race.
    really fought hard trying to get a good result but in the end it was very difficult. I was defending today rather than attacking. Even at the end, when I had a small advantage in terms of tyres it was not easy at all, so for me it was a bit of a boring race. We tried to do something different going quite long in the first stint and then fitting Hard tyres. From then on, I tried to look after the tyres and drive sensibly, but I don't think that it made a difference today."
    Sebastian Vettel
    #Seb5
    SEBASTIAN VETTEL QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    54.301
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    54.175
    POSITION
    13
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +1.563
    CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    54.249
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    53.825
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    53.613
    POSITION
    4
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +1.579
    "I generally had a good feeling driving the car today so I don’t really know what went wrong.
    Maybe on the straights I was losing a bit as well as in the middle sector. I was confident after Q1 but then we didn’t make it. I don’t know if this could be related to the power unit change. For sure my mechanics did everything well as the car was fine to drive. Taking care of the tyres will be difficult tomorrow but it could be the key to a good race. We will have a free choice of tyre for the start and we will see what we can do."
    Sebastian Vettel
    #Seb5
    "I am so happy with fourth place.
    We took a chance by going out at the beginning of the session in Q3. We could have waited, but because of the risk of traffic and because I had a clear idea of what to do, I chose to go out immediately and I managed to put together a good lap. After that, I got out of the car because I had no more new tyres and I knew that realistically I could not beat the time I’d just set. Going into the race, I have to say it’s a bit of a step into the unknown, having lost most of FP2’s track time which means I haven’t done a race simulation. All the same, I think I got good pace today and I hope that will be the case in the race also. I don’t think we have the third fastest car here, but I plan to make the most of my start position in this race.”
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    sebastian vettel Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 8
    55.281
    FP2 - POSITION: 16
    55.830
    FP3 - POSITION: 15
    54.858
    Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 10
    55.449
    FP2 - POSITION: -
    NT
    FP3 - POSITION: 13
    54.854
    Turns
    • LocationSakhir
    • First GP2020
    • Circuit length3.543 km
    • Race Distance307.995 km
    • Laps97
    • Lap Record53"377Valtteri Bottas (2020)
