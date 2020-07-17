The French Grand Prix saw the Renault engine dominate in qualifying, with the two Williams ahead of the two Ligiers. Alesi was best of the Ferraris in sixth, two seconds off pole position, while Berger was in 14th, three seconds off Damon Hill’s time to beat.

At the start, Alesi was overtaken by Michael Schumacher in the Benetton while Berger dropped from 14th to 15th after the Finn “JJ” Lehto in the Sauber overtook the Austrian on the home straight leading to the Adelaide hairpin.

The Ferraris’ bad run continued. Alesi, running in ninth, stopped with an engine problem on lap 48, while Berger was lapped twice and finished where he started: 14th. The team had hit rock bottom.