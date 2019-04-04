TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE OF THE SITE, AND CODE OF CONDUCT

Users may be allowed to upload Materials (text, photos, film clips, content, text from blogs or forums etc.) on specific pages or sections of the Site, and they may send in Materials for publication on the Site. Such materials may be published and circulated on the Site in accordance with the following rules, and in connection with specific events according to the rules applicable from time to time.

The User accepts that the uploading of Materials on the Site automatically enables the acceptance of the following rules, which he undertakes to comply with.

The User confirms that he or she owns all the copyrights to the Materials uploaded or submitted, and that he or she has obtained consent and acceptance from any other parties holding rights to the Materials.

Illegal materials and those that violate third party rights may not be published or uploaded on the Site. The User confirms that the reproduction of Materials on the Site does not violate any rule of law or third party rights.

By uploading materials onto the Site, the User grants Ferrari a free, non-exclusive, transferable licence to the Materials, valid for the whole world and including the right of sub-licence, to use, publish, circulate, reproduce, distribute, adapt and use in derived works connected to provision of the Service and/or as part of Ferrari’s commercial campaigns. The User also grants each Service User a free, non-exclusive, transferable licence for the whole world to access the Materials via the Service and to use, reproduce, distribute, adapt and use them in derived works.

The above licences are granted on an open-ended basis. The User hereby accepts that he or she may not revoke the licences granted to Ferrari nor to other Users once the Material have been uploaded on the Site.

The User accepts full responsibility for the Materials uploaded on the Site, and expressly agrees to indemnify Ferrari in respect of any adverse consequences of publishing the Materials and in respect of all the loss or damage, costs and expenses including legal expenses that Ferrari may incur as a result of using the Materials.

The User is aware that in any event, publication of the Materials is not guaranteed and is at the discretion of Ferrari. The Materials will be retained by Ferrari and may not be returned. They may be verified by Ferrari as the Site administrator. Ferrari may, at its discretion, also remove any Materials at its own discretion, without the need to give a reason.