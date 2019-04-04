Cookie Policy

Cookie can be classified as it follows.

Session cookies. These cookies are automatically erased when you close your browser.

Persistent cookies. These cookies remain on your device until they expire (in terms of minutes, days or years since the cookie creation/update).

Third-Party cookies. These cookies are stored on behalf of third parties.

Cookies can be managed and deleted by setting your browser. However, this may prevent you from properly use certain features on our website.

For more information please visit www.aboutcookies.org or www.allaboutcookies.org.