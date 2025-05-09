Accreditation, Lunch & Welcome presentation at Villa Le Fontanelle

On arrival at Villa Le Fontanelle, you will complete your accreditation and be warmly welcomed to your Tuscan adventure. This luxurious hotel, once owned by the Medici family, offers an intimate atmosphere set against breathtaking views of Florence and the surrounding countryside.

Panoramic Road Tour

Visit and Coffee Break at Azienda Agricola Buonamici

Experience the finest organic extra virgin olive oil at Buonamici, located in the scenic Montebeni area of Fiesole. Since 1991, this esteemed estate has combined tradition with innovation, transforming the finest olives into "liquid gold" at its state-of-the-art mill. During your visit, you can gain insight into the estate’s range of organic products, including gourmet sauces and cosmetics.

Panoramic Road Tour

Check-in and downtime at Pieve Aldina Welcome dinner at Pieve Aldina

Celebrate the rich flavours of Tuscany with an elegant dining experience at Pieve Aldina.

The estate’s culinary offerings, with each dish crafted from the freshest local ingredients, honour the rich, humble roots of Tuscan cuisine, where every dish highlights the region's authentic flavours and inviting warmth, creating a refined and memorable dining experience.