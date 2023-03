Wild hinterland and endearing Folklore

Along this Ferrari Tour of Sardinia, you will gain a glimpse of the Island’s hidden untamed beauty. More than just discovering the breathtaking coves that characterise its iconic coastline, we will guide you through a multi-sensory journey leading behind its façade.





Lose yourself amongst the fragrant shrub-lands of indigenous Myrtle, Helichrysum and Rosemary, explore a thriving forest of secular pines hiding a wealth of wildlife and archaeological remains, reaching back to the mysterious Nuragic civilization.