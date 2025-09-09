The 849 Testarossa Spider’s internal combustion engine is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8: it produces 830 cv, 50 cv more than the SF90 Spider, with a specific output of 208 cv/l. The engine displacement has been maintained however: the components have instead been completely revised.
ELECTRIC MOTORS AND HYBRID SYSTEM
The 849 Testarossa Spider adopts a plug-in hybrid architecture derived from the SF90 Spider that combines the V8 engine with three electric motors capable of delivering a maximum of 220 cv. Two of them, located on the front axle, make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which can activate the 4WD system and torque vectoring which maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third, which is instead positioned on the rear axle, is called MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) and derives directly from the Scuderia’s unmatched experience in Formula 1.
SOUND
The sound in the cockpit of the new 849 Testarossa Spider is powerful and exciting. The car introduces a new sonic dimension: the new gear shift strategy, inherited from the SF90 XX Spider, has been revised to generate an even more exciting sound during upshifts and high-performance driving.
V8
ENGINE
<2.3 s
0-100 KM/H
208 cv/l
SPECIFIC POWER OUTPUT
1050 cv
MAX POWER OUTPUT
OVERCOMINGEVERYLIMIT
The 849 Testarossa Spider improves on the already unmatched performance of the SF90 Spider, leaving driving thrills untouched.
THEBOLDESTFERRARIEVER
Historical and contemporary racing solutions led to significantly optimised thermal performance and increased downforce on the 849 Testarossa Spider.
POINTINGTOTHEFUTURE
Unique, timeless lines inspired by 1970s Sports Prototypes
Retractablehardtop
Thanks to the retractable hard top (RHT), the 849 Testarossa Spider allows the driver to open and close the roof in just 14 seconds, even while driving at speeds up to 45 km/h.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider boasts the best power-to-weight ratio ever achieved by a spider model in the range.