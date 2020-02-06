Ferrari
Ferrari
Logo

    Scuderia Ferrari History

    Michelin took over from Goodyear, introducing for the first time in F1 radial tyres. With the 312 T3 Reutemann and Villeneuve – who’s courage on the track thrilled the fans – were the main players in a year with ups and downs as well as problems with the tyres, but in the end gained a total of five wins. Mario Andretti won the Drivers’ Title with Lotus 79, the first proper “wing car” in the history of Formula One.
    DISCOVER MORE
      SPONSORS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020 | Kaspersky
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, UPS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Weichai
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Mahle
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, OMR
      OFFICIAL SUPPLIERS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Pirelli
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Puma
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Marelli
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Brembo
      SUPPLIERS
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Palantir
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Alfa Romeo
      • Scuderia Ferrari 2020, Sabelt