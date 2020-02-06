    2019

    • V6
      Engine
    • 1600 cc
      Total displacement
    • 743 kg
      Weight (with liquids and driver)
    • 8-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Cubic Capacity1600cc
    • Maximum rpm15000
    • Supercharging Single Turbo
    • Fuel flow rate100 kg/hr max
    • Fuel allowance per race110 kg
    • ConfigurationV6 90°
    • Bore80 mm
    • Stroke53 mm
    • Valves4 per cylinder
    • Injection Directmax 500 bar
    Chassis
    • Carbon fibre composite chassis, with honeycomb construction, fitted with a halo protection device over the cockpit.
    • Longitudinally-mounted Ferrari gearbox with 8 speeds plus reverse.
    • Semi-automatic sequential gear change, electronically controlled with rapid selection.
    • Hydraulically controlled limited slip differential.
    • Self-ventilating Brembo carbon disc brakes (front and rear) with electronic control system on rear brakes.
    • Push-rod front suspension. Pull-rod rear suspension.
    • Weight with coolant, oil and driver: 743 kg
    • 13” front and rear OZ wheels
    Ers system
    • Battery energy4 MJ
    • MGU-K power 120 kW
    • MGU-Kmax rpm 50.000
    • MGU-Hmax rpm 125.000
