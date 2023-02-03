    SF21

    2021

    • V6
      Engine
    • 1600 cc
      Total displacement
    • 4 MJ
      Battery energy
    • 120 kW
      MGU-K power
    Power unit 065/6
    • Capacity1600cc
    • Maximum rpm15,000
    • SuperchargingSingle turbo
    • Fuel flow100 kg/hr max
    • ConfigurationV6 90°
    • Bore80 mm
    • Stroke53 mm
    • Valves4 per cylinder
    • Injection500 bar – direct
    Ers system
    • ConfigurationHybrid energy recovery system via electrical Motor Generator Units
    • Battery packLithium-Ion batteries of minimum 20 kg weight
    • Battery pack max energy storage4 MJ
    • MGU-K max power120 kW (161 hp)
    • Max MGU-K RPM50,000
    • Max MGU-H RPM125,000
    Car
    • Overall weight including water, oil and driver: 752 kg
    • Chassis made from carbon fibre and honeycomb composite with halo protection device around the cockpit
    • Bodywork and seat made from carbon fibre
    • Rear differential with hydralic torque converter
    • Brembo carbon disc brakes, front and rear. Electronic brake-by-wire on rear brakes
    • Ferrari longitudinally-mounted gearbox with 8 forward gears and reverse
    • Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension
    • 13” front and rear wheels
