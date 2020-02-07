Scuderia Ferrari Hero

Ferrari
Ferrari
    In the year 1979 Scheckter and Ferrari celebrated victory
    The young driver Jody Scheckter was called by Enzo Ferrari to be part of the Scuderia in 1979.
    3STANDINGS

    John Surtees

    • 29 January 1950
      Born
    • South Africa
      Country
    RACE WINS
    10
    TOTAL
    3
    In Ferrari
    POLE POSITIONS
    3
    TOTAL
    1
    In Ferrari
    GRAND PRIX
    113
    TOTAL
    29
    In Ferrari
    • 33
      TOTAL PODIUMS
    • 35
      RETIREMENTS
    Data Position
    Other
    In Ferrari
    First Position
    10 TIMES
    7
    3
    Second Position
    14 TIMES
    11
    3
    Third Position
    9 TIMES
    9
    0
    • 6035
      LAPS
    • 5
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 255
      POINTS
    • 1
      Drivers' Titles
    RANK ON STARTING GRID AND FINISH LINE
    Starting Grid
    Finish Line
    30
    20
    10
    1
    2
    3
    4
    5
    6
    7
    8
    9
    10
    POSITION
    3
    10
    9
    14
    9
    11
    7
    9
    14
    7
    6
    4
    7
    3
    10
    5
    12
    4
    5
    3
    Ferrari 312 T3: Jody Scheckter

    Ferrari’s winning streak came to an end in 1978, a season in which Lotus dominated the Championships

