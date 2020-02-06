After the 312 B2’s suspension has been modified and the position became again more conventional for the installation of the spring/dampener group the single-seater is used for a part of the 1972 season



Meanwhile the team is looking for new solutions also in terms of aerodynamics, which are the base for the first version of the 312 B3 was also called “snowplough” due to the form of its nose. This version has never been used in races and is still in possession of a collector, while the 312 B3 is the car inaugurating the era of the aluminium monocoque without an internal tubular steel structure. “Periscope” air inlets are a novelty regarding the engine and there are some new parts also in the front of the car, while the engine and the suspension are rather similar to the previous model.



The 312 B3 is less competitive than the B2 and the Scuderia Ferrari gains only12 points. Ickx and Merzario can’t gain a place on the podium, but the fourth places as their best results (two times with the Italian). Problems prevent Ferrari to start in the Dutch and German GPs. The Drivers’ Title is won by Tyrrell’s Jackie Stewart, while the Constructors’ Title goes to Lotus.