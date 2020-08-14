It was jubilation for Alesi and everyone in the Ferrari garage, as the Frenchman had gone for so long without ever having won in Formula 1. The celebrations continued under the podium, with the team surrounded by the fans, many of them Italian-Canadians. They really showed their support for Jean, for whom this would be the only Formula 1 win of his career. It was the best present he could have given himself that 11th June, it being his 31st birthday.