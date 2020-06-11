In front of a crowd of over a hundred thousand, Regazzoni led comfortably for the first part of the Grand Prix, before plunging down the order as his tyres went off. At that point, a small group formed at the front, made up of Emerson Fittipaldi and Francois Cevert and Jackie Stewart in the Tyrrells. Ickx demonstrated all his skill, moving up the order in brilliant style as his Ferrari’s fuel load gradually lightened.

In the closing stages, Stewart was struggling with his car and the Belgian missed out on the podium by the smallest of margins, unable to attack in the final four laps as he was almost running on fumes. He had pushed too hard while trying to catch up, but he managed to extract the very last drops out of the fuel cell, the car expiring on the final straight, so that he coasted across the line and stopped just after it. Merzario was ninth, having gradually lost one gear after another during the course of the Grand Prix.

The result was the best that Scuderia Ferrari could manage that year and it was repeated in Brazil and South Africa. The 312B3 requested by Colombo was not a great car and could do no better than fifth in France and sixth in Great Britain. Enzo Ferrari had recovered and was back at the helm of his company, reinstating Mauro Forghieri as head of the Gestione Sportiva. The Italian designer, with the budget now available thanks to the new partnership with PMI, immediately got down to work. He tried to fix the B3 but realised it was an impossible task and decided to concentrate on the 1974 car, which would lay the groundwork for the winning cycle that would kick off in full with the 312 T in 1975.

The partnership between PMI and Scuderia Ferrari, which begun 47 years ago, delivered nine Drivers’ titles, 14 Constructors’ titles, with 189 wins, 168 pole positions, 196 fastest race laps and 587 podiums.